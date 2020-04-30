More than 46,000 unemployment claims have been filed by Horry County residents since state and local officials enacted COVID-19 response policies last month, according to the latest data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW).
For the week ending April 25, 5,745 people filed claims for unemployment benefits in Horry County. That total was the third highest among the state's 46 counties for the week. Greenville (8,809) and Spartanburg (6,326) counties saw more claims filed last week.
Horry County's number is a striking increase from the first week of March, when just 99 people filed claims for unemployment benefits. The next week, 112 did. Then the total jumped to 5,258 — the most of any county in South Carolina. For three weeks, Horry County led the state in the amount of claims filed.
In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, there have been government bans on short-term rentals and sit-down dining, along with the forced closure of many “non-essential” businesses and a stay-at-home order. Schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Although state and local officials have begun relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions, leaders have emphasized a gradual, phased approach.
Since the pandemic began, 46,570 unemployment claims have been filed in Horry County, according to state records.
Statewide, last week marked the second straight decrease in the overall number of claims filed since the shutdown started. South Carolina saw claims drop by 7,957 from the previous week. Horry County's peak in a single week was 10,098.
In South Carolina, 406,889 claims have been filed over the last six weeks.
