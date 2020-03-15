0317run2sun_JM16.JPG

The 30th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders Run to the Sun Car Show includes more than 3,000 muscle cars, barely running vehicles and classics at the former Myrtle Square Mall site off Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. Money raised during the car show is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Horry County Benevolent Fund and the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

This year's Run to the Sun Car Show that was scheduled for March 19-21 in Myrtle Beach has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Upon receiving advice from the city of Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee Street Rodders agreed to reschedule the event, which was set to take place at the former Myrtle Square Mall site, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

"We look forward to rescheduling this wonderful car show in Myrtle Beach as soon as possible!" the post states. "The city values the longstanding relationship with the event and apologizes for the inconvenience this decision will cause."

The annual event has taken place since 1988, showcasing thousands of cars and trucks and raising money for charity.

Officials said the Can-Am Days event set for March 16 at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has also been canceled.

