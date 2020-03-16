As hospitals in Horry County impose tight visitor restrictions and screening on everyone who comes in, people showing symptoms of COVID-19 won’t be let inside.
As of Monday morning, Horry County has three cased of COVID-19, and the state has 33 cases, including one person from Lexington County who died from the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, include coughing, shortness of breath and fever. If you have these symptoms, don’t go to the hospital. Here’s what you should do instead.
If you have a regular primary care physician, call them to talk about your symptoms. But if you don’t, local hospitals have some avenues for talking to medical professionals about your symptoms without showing up and potentially spreading the disease.
McLeod Health: McLeod, along with several other hospitals, is offering a free sign-up for their telehealth services using the code COVID19. This service allows you to talk to a medical professional about your symptoms, and they can direct you a care facility for treatment without exposing others. Sign up for telehealth by clicking here.
Conway Medical Center: Conway has a hotline set up for people to talk to a registered nurse about their symptoms. Call 843-428-8767 or click here for more information.
Tidelands Health: Tidelands is a local affiliate of the Medical University of South Carolina, which offers telehealth services. Click here to sign up with the promo code COVID19.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental has a page set up with a list of all telehealth services in the state, that anyone can access for free with the promo code COVID19. View the complete list by clicking here.
If you suspect you have COVID-19, stay inside and reduce your exposure to others, and practice basic hygiene.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and restrict their travel to slow the spread of the disease.
SCDHEC also has a number of recommendations:
• If you're sick, stay home from work, school, and public events.
• Regularly wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds).
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Don’t share personal items.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces.
• Set up a separate room for sick household members.
• Check in with family and friends who live alone—especially those who may be in a high-risk group.
