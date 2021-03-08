Phase 1b of South Carolina’s vaccination plan began Monday, making teachers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“This is wonderful news and no one is any more ecstatic about it than I am,” Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said.
Conway Medical Center, which is partnering with HCS on the employee vaccinations, told the district last week that they had 500 doses that could be designated for HCS employees.
The district supplied CMC with contact information for the first 500 names of eligible, willing employees, and those names are organized in alphabetical order by last name, according to the district.
HCS Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said the list of those who want a vaccine is constantly changing.
On March 12 and 13, those previously-scheduled employees will be the first round to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. CMC will be handling all future vaccination event setup, registration, data entry and staffing.
Allen said that CMC expects more doses next week.
In February, Allen said that roughly half of the district’s employees wished to receive the vaccine.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the guidelines, those who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors without a mask, and gather indoors with unvaccinated people from another household without masks, unless any of those people are high risk or live with high-risk people.
In public, the CDC said, people should still wear a mask, stay six feet from others and avoid crowds and poorly-ventilated spaces.
