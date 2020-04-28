Surfside Beach Town Council on Tuesday voted to eliminate restrictions for town beaches and parking. Town officials also chose not to extend a ban on short-term rentals.
Beaches can now be used for activities other than non-stationary exercise, and visitors without town parking decals can use paid public parking spaces at town lots. Beachgoers are instructed to practice social distancing.
“The decisions that we are making are for the health and safety of our residents,” Mayor Bob Hellyer said.
The council made the decision at a meeting held through a conference call.
Councilwoman Debbie Scoles voted against lifting the restrictions.
“I would like us to see us take baby steps with this,” she said.
Earlier this month, Town Council voted to reopen the town’s public beach accesses after Gov. Henry McMaster allowed local governments to do so, but town leaders implemented restrictions for the beach that included barring fishing, surfing and bringing beach equipment to the oceanfront.
Now, those restrictions are no longer in effect.
Public beach access points in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and unincorporated Horry County have also reopened.
Like other local governments, town leaders voted to ban short-term rentals last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ban town officials enacted continues through Thursday.
Horry County and North Myrtle Beach leaders also elected not to extend their short-term rental bans, and Myrtle Beach City Council is set to discuss the matter during a meeting Thursday morning.
Hellyer stressed the stay-at-home order issued by the governor remains in effect.
He said the rules that are in place for the town can be adjusted.
An order from McMaster prohibits businesses from accepting reservations from areas identified in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel advisory, including COVID-19 hotspots such as New York and New Jersey.
