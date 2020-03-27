Surfside Beach Town Council on Friday voted to prohibit short-term rentals temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Town leaders voted on the ordinance at an emergency meeting held through a teleconference. The rules are in effect from 11 a.m. on Saturday through April 30.
"Our main concern is the health and welfare of our residents," Mayor Bob Hellyer said.
Councilmen David Pellegrino and Paul Holder both voted against the ordinance.
Visitors currently checked in can remain until the end of their existing reservations, the ordinance states.
Establishments affected include hotels, motels, condo hotels and rental properties.
Short-term rentals extended to government, hospital, health agency, law enforcement, military and "other critical personnel" actively responding to the coronavirus pandemic are exempt, according to the ordinance.
Horry County Council and the North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach city councils all enacted similar ordinances this week.
