Surfside Beach Town Council voted to extend the deadline for town business license renewal applications to June 30.
Additionally, late fees owed to the town since March 27 are being waived until June 30.
Town leaders voted on the ordinance Tuesday during an emergency meeting held through a teleconference.
Under the ordinance, town residents as well as medical personnel, emergency workers, health care personnel and other critical personnel actively responding to the coronavirus crisis can use campers to quarantine at their homes on private property.
The rules are in effect for 60 days or until they are revoked by a two-thirds vote by town council, whichever comes first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.