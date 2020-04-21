Surfside Beach leaders voted to reopen the town’s public beach accesses and implement restrictions for town beaches and parking.
The town council voted on the ordinance Tuesday morning during an emergency meeting conducted through a teleconference.
Town beaches must only be used for non-stationary exercise activities such as walking, jogging or riding bicycles.
The town is not permitting sunbathing, sitting in chairs or lying on blankets at town beaches.
Fishing and surfing are also not allowed.
Beach goers must practice social distancing and gatherings of three or more people are not permitted.
All beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents and coolers is also not allowed on the beach.
Public restrooms at town beach accesses will remain closed.
"Paid public parking in the Town parking lots is temporarily suspended," the ordinance states.
"Parking in Town of Surfside Beach parking lots offering paid parking is temporarily restricted to those holding and displaying valid Town of Surfside Beach parking decals."
Violators could face a fine of up to $500, up to 30 days in jail or both for each violation.
The rules are in effect for 60 days.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would allow local governments to decide whether to reopen their public beach accesses starting at noon Tuesday.
North Myrtle Beach leaders voted to open their beach accesses late Monday, but Myrtle Beach officials chose not to.
Public beach accesses in unincorporated Horry County have also reopened.
Technically, beaches were not closed, just the public accesses. The owners of oceanfront property were still able to walk the beach, even under the governor’s previous order from March 30.
