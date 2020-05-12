The Surfside Beach Town Council on Tuesday voted to extend the town’s state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.
“We still have the option of coming back and removing it at a later date,” Mayor Bob Hellyer said during Tuesday’s town council meeting held via conference call.
The state of emergency was instituted March 14 and originally set to expire in 60 days.
The declaration allows the town to “respond quickly as the situation evolves, to mobilize resources as necessary to better monitor the confirmed cases of the virus, to strengthen our ability to respond and assist and proactively implement measures to protect our residents and visitors,” according to the proclamation.
The mayor directed the emergency operations plan section of the town’s comprehensive emergency management plan be prepared for activation.
Upon activation, the town administrator will take steps to mobilize necessary safety responses.
If the administrator determines it is necessary to amend the town budget to identify sources of money for emergency expenditures, the town council can vote on a resolution approving a budget amendment.
