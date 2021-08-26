The South Carolina Department of Education removed their mask requirement for school buses in July, but announced today that school districts must require masks on buses again by Aug. 30.
"It has become apparent based on COVID-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible," said the office of S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman in a statement Thursday morning.
All districts must be in compliance by Aug. 30, the statement said, and the SCDE will be equipping all state-owned buses with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirements.
Those with disabilities who would physically be able to remove a mask without assistance if breathing became obstructed would be exempt from this requirement, as well as persons with disabilities that affects their understanding of the need to remove a mask if breathing becomes obstructed.
According to the statement, the driver does not need to wear a mask if they are the only person on the bus, and if a student boards without a face covering, bus drivers will offer one.
However, the SCDE says that no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to this mask order.
Read the full statement here.
