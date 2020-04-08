L.D. Tyler has been farming most of his 88 years, he said leaning on his cane at Tyler’s Produce on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The farm is open for business with pick-your-own berries and a stocked produce market. It is located off U.S. 378 west of Conway. He said he’s setting tomatoes and will have “the best you ever had” ready to pick in a month or so. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com