Leaning on a dusty cane, L.D. Tyler surveyed his strawberry field.
Folks fanned out in search of plump, red gems. Elementary school-age boys darted between rows. A 2-year-old girl wobbled as she tried to balance her bucket. Everyone spread out in search of the freckled fruits of spring.
“There ain’t nobody right side by side,” said Tyler, an octogenarian who has sold pick-your-own strawberries on his Conway area farm for some 40 years. “They’re scattered out.”
That’s not by accident. On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order took effect. The goal of the mandate is to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. But there are exceptions to the order. People can still head to a store for groceries and other essential items. They can go outside for exercise, provided they stay six feet apart from other people and avoid groups of three or more. Picking strawberries checks two boxes: recreation and food.
It's also a favorite pastime.
“There’s just something about picking your own strawberries,” said Lisa Williams, who along with her husband Daniel stopped by Tyler’s Produce Tuesday morning. “It’s kind of like growing your own garden. The vegetables just taste better.”
The couple lives near the farm. Their garden typically supplies them with corn, okra, squash, bell peppers and potatoes. They raise beef cattle and chickens, too. But they look to Tyler's for strawberries.
“We know where they came from,” Daniel Williams said. “There’s some things in a store we won’t buy.”
For some folks, the strawberry field is an opportunity to walk and enjoy spring — and it’s a break from being cooped up.
Liz Martin, a neurology nurse on furlough, brought her 2-year-old daughter Molly to Tyler’s Tuesday.
“Stuck at home, toys only last so long,” she said.
Molly has a kiddie pool, but she was getting bored with it. Her mother took her to the Riverwalk over the weekend to ride her bike. And the farm was yet another chance to burn off some energy and still maintain social distancing.
“It’s the perfect weather to go outside,” Martin said. “You can be outside and not be around other people.”
Amid concerns about slowing the spread of the virus, some farmers wondered if they would be allowed to even offer pick-your-own fruits and vegetables this spring.
But there has been no known transmission of COVID-19 through fresh produce, according to the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s website, which provides a list of guidelines for farmers offering the pick-your-own option.
Horry County Government spokeswoman Kelly Moore said that while the governor’s office ultimately determines how his orders are interpreted, county officials don’t see a problem with picking produce.
“It appears to the county that such [a] business could remain open so long as proper social distancing is exercised and proper hygienic measures are employed,” Moore said.
Pick-your-own produce farms have responded to COVID-19 in different ways. Some limit the number of customers in a field. Others have suspended the you-pick option and asked customers to place online orders instead.
But that’s not been the biggest virus-related challenge for produce producers. Think of all the bars and restaurants that closed when the governor banned sit-down dining last month. They’re not buying fruits and vegetables now.
“The ones that are getting hit the hardest are the ones that were supplying the restaurants or hotels,” said Charlotte Maxwell, an agribusiness agent with Clemson Cooperative Extension. “Obviously, they’re not getting as many orders as they normally would. If they’re selling direct and they have some sort of online market or online system, that’s a big benefit right now.”
Another question mark involves local farmers markets. Most of them typically open May 1.
“It will be interesting to see how this impacts those farmers markets’ opening weekend,” Maxwell said.
For Miracle Rabon, strawberry season normally means folks packing a two-acre field at her family’s Home Sweet Farm near Loris.
Not now.
Rabon has a 2-year-old daughter and the farmer just found out she’s expecting another baby in October. Although she read the agriculture department’s guidelines for pick-your-own operations, she’s not comfortable being around so many people at the moment.
“It made sense, but it’s still so scary,” she said. “Because you don’t know who has the virus. … You never know. I mean, people don’t want to give it to each other, but they could unknowingly.”
After talking with her family, they decided to limit their strawberry sales to pre-orders. Each day, two staffers pick strawberries and pack them for customers. The strawberries are placed in a specific area and customers either leave payment in a designated spot or they pay in advance by credit card.
“They have no human interaction when they come to our farm,” Rabon said.
So far, the system has worked well. Home Sweet Farm served more than 100 customers on Monday. But for a gregarious grower like Rabon, this approach is unfamiliar.
“I just hope this all ends soon and we can just go back to our normal,” she said. “You-pick is my favorite part of growing strawberries. I love to see people out there with their families having fun and sharing pictures with us. I hope this isn’t the first year we’re going to have to not offer it, but it looks like we probably won’t be able to.”
For local farmers, maintaining some type of business is critical after the extreme weather of the last five years. Whether it was oppressive heat scorching corn or a major flood drowning soybeans, the recent years have been brutal.
“This is definitely going to be a make-or-break year for us,” said William Hardee, an agronomy agent with Clemson Cooperative Extension. “A lot of folks are hurting. … But the weather the last few years, I feel like the ag industry is probably hurting worse than anybody.”
The years have been particularly tough for many row crop farmers. Some commodity prices have fallen, meaning even a good yield in the fields could translate into breaking even, and that's certainly not paying down the debt from multiple poor seasons.
Cotton, for example, is generating about 50 cents per pound, Hardee said. During an average year, it would bring in 65-70 cents per pound.
China has historically been a strong market for American tobacco, but a trade dispute with the U.S. hit farmers hard and now the spread of COVID-19 has again hurt exports.
“It’s pretty much shut down that export market,” Hardee said. “They’re still trying to get rid of last year’s tobacco crop.”
Unlike retail stores and restaurants, which reopen after hurricanes and at some point will do the same after the virus-induced shutdown, farmers’ opportunities are limited.
“Farmers have one shot a year to make their money,” Hardee said. “You don’t get another shot at that.”
Along with the strawberry field, Tyler’s Produce has a wooden shack with a metal roof. It’s a market where customers can buy onions, tomatoes or boiled peanuts. Sometimes, old men sit in the back and swap stories while frying a pork chop on a skillet.
Outside, L.D. Tyler tends about 25 acres.
“I still do all my tractor work,” said Tyler, who turned 88 last week. “Long as I can get up there, I’m alright.”
Earlier this week, Tyler got a call from his daughter. Her beauty shop was forced to close because of the governor’s order to shutter non-essential businesses, and she wanted to know if her father needed help with his Celebrity tomatoes.
He put her to work. Tyler’s Produce plans to offer pick-your-own tomatoes this spring.
“If them hamburger places would put [out] a tomato like I’ve got, there’d be a line to the end of that store to get a hamburger,” Tyler said. “Them old maters they put on a hamburger ain’t got no taste to them.”
