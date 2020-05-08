Coast RTA bus driver by Gary Bradley started off as a firefighter in the Air Force, served in Vietnam and later became a firefighter in Massachusetts. After cleaning the bus, passengers mind their distance as they board the bus bound for Kingstree. “I just talk to them and put them at ease, you know?” he says of some nervous passengers. “It’s what I do. I’ve been doing it a long time since I was school bus driver.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
They don’t work on the front lines — not, at least, in the sense that doctors, nurses and paramedics do.
No one is driving by their workplaces holding up encouraging signs or organizing prayer rallies in their parking lots.
But their work is essential.
They collect trash, monitor inmates, repair engines, cook meals and care for the destitute.
They also face health risks in the era of COVID-19. Working from home isn’t an option.
Brothers Marvin and George Latimer Jr. at Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway. “There’s no good day in the funeral home business,” Marvin Latimer said of working at the funeral home, which was established in 1924 by his father. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway’s City Hall off Main Street on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Aynor on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Naoki Desjardins of Integrity Heating & Cooling is gearing up for a busy season as the temperatures rise in Horry County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A mural is painted on a pair of doors at the docks in Little River on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many hotels and resorts are nearly empty in Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Cherry Grove Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Chef Jordan Aldrich of Hook & Barrel makes shrimp scampi at the Myrtle Beach restaurant. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Light and afternoon shadow highlight an historic alley in Conway on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Aynor on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Cpl. Shelia Falvo talks with Brandon Leggett by one of the holding cells at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Theodore Probst picks up recycling bins in a Conway area neighborhood. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A boy rushes to catch up to his family in Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The Socastee swing bridge on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Folks get on the Coast RTA bus driven by Gary Bradley on the last route of the night from Myrtle Beach to Kingstree. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Aynor on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Aynor on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Aynor on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest on May 5, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Paddlers pass as folks fish in Conway on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
People slow to look at a mural off Conway’s Main Street on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The date is marked on Conway’s City Hall on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A man passes beneath the Main Street bridge in Conway on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Stairs are reflected in the window at The Trestle in Conway on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway’s Main Street on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway’s fountain at City Hall on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway’s Main Street on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Children fish in Galivants Ferry on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Galivants Ferry on May 2, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Dustin Martin took a break from teaching high school students in Fort Mill to help his family at the Myrtle Beach Piggly Wiggly. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A couple rests in the shade of the Pilot Huuse in Little River on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Boxes are empty in Little River on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Boats are still at the dock in Little River on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Motorcycles line the street in Little River on May 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com