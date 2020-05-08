Coast RTA bus driver by Gary Bradley started off as a firefighter in the Air Force, served in Vietnam and later became a firefighter in Massachusetts. After cleaning the bus, passengers mind their distance as they board the bus bound for Kingstree. “I just talk to them and put them at ease, you know?” he says of some nervous passengers. “It’s what I do. I’ve been doing it a long time since I was school bus driver.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com