01project gallery_JM01.JPG

Coast RTA bus driver by Gary Bradley started off as a firefighter in the Air Force, served in Vietnam and later became a firefighter in Massachusetts. After cleaning the bus, passengers mind their distance as they board the bus bound for Kingstree. “I just talk to them and put them at ease, you know?” he says of some nervous passengers. “It’s what I do. I’ve been doing it a long time since I was school bus driver.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

They don’t work on the front lines — not, at least, in the sense that doctors, nurses and paramedics do. 

No one is driving by their workplaces holding up encouraging signs or organizing prayer rallies in their parking lots. 

But their work is essential. 

They collect trash, monitor inmates, repair engines, cook meals and care for the destitute. 

They also face health risks in the era of COVID-19. Working from home isn’t an option. 

Still working through the pandemic

1 of 89