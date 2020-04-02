The spring Harley Rally has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that the event would be rolled into the fall rally scheduled for October 5 through October 11, 2020.
The spring rally normally occurs just before the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.
The city of Atlantic Beach's next scheduled council meeting is Monday and they'll likely make a call on whether to continue with the event or cancel it.
