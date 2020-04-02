Spirit Airlines has canceled all flights into and out of Myrtle Beach through April amid the coronavirus pandemic, Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said.
“Frontier and Sun Country [airlines] have essentially done the same,” he said.
Moppes provided an update on Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) to Myrtle Beach city leaders during a special meeting Thursday held through a teleconference.
He said the airport has seen an occasional United Airlines flight to and from Newark, New Jersey, “carrying eight to 10 people inbound" and "twice that amount” departing MYR.
“Because this is United’s hub, this is primarily connecting traffic,” Moppes added.
Amid cancellations, remaining flights entering the Myrtle Beach airport have passenger counts as low as one or two.
General aviation activity there has declined to one to three flights per day on average.
“To our knowledge none of them are coming in from any of the current hotspots,” Moppes said.
Areas where airports have seen a spike in demand include service flights and flights transporting air cargo and medical supplies.
Officials have stressed only the Federal Aviation Administration has the authority to make a unilateral decision on the closure of airports.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that anyone coming into South Carolina from a COVID-19 hotspot must self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotspots include including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the city of New Orleans.
The governor has also asked people visiting South Carolina from out of state who play to a stay two or more nights to self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon their arrival.
