The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to data from the DHEC County-Level Data page.
DHEC also reported five confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, one less from last week.
Across the state, there have been 216,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,237 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.
As of Sunday, Horry County had hosted 14,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 234 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC data.
From Nov. 28, through Friday, technicians ran 4,153 tests for active infections in Horry County with 915 positive results.
After a decrease in testing opportunities last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there are now 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state as of Sunday.
To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
