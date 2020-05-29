The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 331 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative total of patients to 11,131 and those who have died to 483.
Horry County was home to 14 of the new cases and one of the deaths, an elderly person. It brings the local total to 410 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 25 patients who died.
Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and more than 79,500 cases across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
Friday's announced of 331 cases was the biggest single-day total of cases to-date, and coincides with an effort to ramp up testing and catch those cases who have previously gone undiagnosed.
Wednesday saw the highest single-day total for deaths, with 20 of them reported.
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. The agency met that goal on Tuesday, in part through the use of mobile testing clinics, most of which are free. There are currently 98 clinics scheduled through July 2. [Click here to see a list of mobile clinics.] The state has performed more than 194,000 tests since the pandemic began.
DHEC says that as testing increases, so will the number of lab-confirmed positive cases.
On Thursday, the state ran 5,361 test, and 6.2 percent of them were positive. According to federal guidelines, if more than 10 percent or more tests are positive, it indicates a need for more wide-spread testing, while a percent-positive of less than 10 percent indicates testing capacity is sufficient.
As of Friday morning, the state had 3,209 inpatient hospital bed available and 7,171 in use, which is a 69 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the bds in use, 399 were occupied by patients who have tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 77 percent.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus, especially considering that people can spread the virus before showing symptoms, and can carry the virus without ever showing symptoms at all.
The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
DHEC is predicting a cumulative total of 14,144 cases by June 13.
Tidelands Health is partnering with DHEC to offer free testing throughout Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
Here's the Tidelands Health testing schedule for the local area.
• Saturday, May 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
• Thursday, June 4: 1p.m. to 4p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 5: 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on 606 Black River Road, Georgetown.
• Thursday, June 11: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Wednesday, June 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church on 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
• Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital on 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River.
• Thursday, June 25: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University on 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.