The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 3,656.
DHEC announced 10 more deaths connected to the virus, none in Horry County. That brings the number of dead up to 107.
Horry County's confirmed case count also went down from 151 to 150, because one person who tested positive was from another county. The county has eight deaths related to the disease. Accounting for people who aren't diagnosed, DHEC estimates there could be more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and more than 25,000 cases in the state.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
The agency said it expects South Carolina to see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May, and are projecting about 8,600 cases of COVID-19 by May 2.
A total of 34,733 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,188 hospital beds were available and 6,271 were in use, putting South Carolina's hospital beds at just under 55 percent capacity.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.