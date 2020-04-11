The Easter bunny is visiting more than 70 children a little early this year, and that’s because he has a little help.
That help comes from Socastee resident Gina Bartlett, her sister Angela Foster and several other women who’ve volunteered their time.
“I just had an epiphany,” Bartlett chuckled. “It came to me that there’ll be a lot of kids waking up on Easter morning without an Easter basket, asking their parents why the Easter bunny didn’t come. That’s heartbreaking.”
Bartlett and her husband Aaron, who owns Allstar Construction, are expecting their third child, their first boy, in September.
“I feel blessed that I’m in a position to help and that people are accepting my help,” she said. “And, it’s deeply gratifying that other people are willing to help because this isn’t just about toilet paper anymore.”
Bartlett posted her desire to help families with their Easter baskets on Horry County Citizens Crisis Response [HCCCR] Facebook page and there were 31 responses within nine hours. Some of the families responding have more than one child.
She also got responses from people offering their help, and she took it.
“It’s so incredibly gratifying to have so many people who want to help, but I always see this in a crisis.
“They say, ‘Look for the helpers,’ and while I’m not a doctor or a first responder, I am a Mom,” she said.
Initially, Bartlett ordered about $150 worth of Easter goodies. With things packaged in quantities of 12, she ordered little stuffed bunnies, arts and crafts projects, Easter-related puzzles to color “and candy, lots and lots of candy.”
When the responses kept coming, she got another $150 worth of supplies and her sister spent about $70 on yet another stash.
Quoting Philippians 2:4, which says “…do not merely look out for your own interests, but also for the interests of others,” Bartlett, who attends Beach Church, said she grew up in a Christian home and learned that “this is the right thing to do.
“There are so many Scriptures about having and giving, and nobody anticipated where we’d be today [because of COVID-19.]”
Knowing this is the season when the Grand Strand makes money in the hospitality industry, she said she “cannot turn a blind eye” to so many of those people already struggling financially because businesses have had to close.
“People are out of work and don’t have extra money for an Easter basket. So, one thing they won’t have to worry about is if the Easter bunny is still coming.”
Bartlett and her volunteers planned to deliver the Easter goodies on Friday and Saturday so parents could put them together into a basket or other container.
“We’ll just coordinate and get in our cars and make sure everyone gets what they need before Easter,” the stay-at-home mom said. “I don’t think we can save the world, but we can help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.