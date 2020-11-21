The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 507 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this past week, which is a slight decrease from the 547 new confirmed cases in Horry County last week.

While the new cases have gone down slightly, DHEC reported six confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, tripling what was reported in the previous week.

According to DHEC, Horry County had a total of 12,862 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, along with 223 confirmed deaths since COVID-19 data tracking began.

Across the state, there are 191,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,949 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.

The slight decrease in cases comes a week before the Thanksgiving holiday, a time that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster wants residents to be safe.

"We have to be careful and we have to be smart so that we can all celebrate together next year," McMaster said in his press conference on Thursday.

In the past week, Horry County saw 3,459 active infections conducted with 530 positive results, giving the county a percent positive rate of 15.3 percent.

DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile COVID-19 testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state.

During his press conference Thursday, McMaster urged South Carolinians to get "tested before turkey."

Currently, there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.