The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday a total of 1,178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. In Horry County, 59 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
The recent numbers bring the state’s case total to 98,743 and Horry County’s to 8,515.
DHEC officials also announced 67 additional new COVID-19 deaths across South Carolina, bringing the total to 1,931.
Six new deaths were reported in Horry County, according to DHEC. The latest numbers now brings Horry County to 148 confirmed deaths connected to COVID-19.
As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state.
Just over 15 percent of the 7,405 test performed yesterday came back positive, DHEC said. This number does not include antibody tests.
Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of this Saturday morning, 1,879 inpatient beds are available around the state and 8,503 are in use, which is an 81.90% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate.
Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,585 ventilators, 552 are in use and 234 of those are COVID-19 patients.
DHEC officials announced Saturday their new “Fight the Spread” campaign which encourages South Carolinians to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, and getting tested.
On a conference call last week, DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said about 40 percent of South Carolinians, or 2 million people, were already covered by local mask mandate ordinances.
“Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious,” DHEC said in their release. “This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.”
DHEC also suggested that South Carolinians can avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing your hands, and staying home if sick in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Saturday’s announcement of 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County makes it eight consecutive days of less that 60 new daily cases.
The county has seen a consistent downward trend in newly-reported cases since local municipalities began passing mask mandate ordinances in early July.
