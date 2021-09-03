Horry County school officials updated their COVID-19 quarantine rules Friday afternoon, shortening quarantine options for healthy students identified as a close contacts, and reducing the number of days schools would have to shift to virtual learning.
"In an effort to increase our students’ access to face-to-face instruction, Horry County Schools will implement the two SCDHEC-approved options for quarantines of both students and employees who have been identified as a close contact of an individual with a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result," read an email sent to parents on Friday.
Beginning Tuesday, when an individual is deemed a close contact of a positive case, they can choose one of two options: 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms via daily at-home monitoring or seven days of quarantine with no symptoms and a negative PCR or antigen test taken no earlier than day five of the quarantine.
Over-the-counter, at-home tests will not be accepted.
Negative test results should be sent via email to negativeCOVID19testresults@horrycountyschools.net or be submitted at the student's school. A student may not report to class until seven calendar days of quarantine have been completed and the test result is recorded by the school staff.
Fully-vaccinated individuals or those who had COVID in the last 90 days and are not symptomatic still do not have to quarantine.
For those with household contact to a positive individual, beginning Sept. 7 those close contacts will have two options as well: 20 days of quarantine with no symptoms, or 17 days of quarantine with a negative test result taken no sooner than day 15 of quarantine.
Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. There is no option to shorten isolation for a positive test result, according to the district.
Previously closed schools Aynor Middle, Ten Oaks Middle, Loris Middle and Whittemore Park Middle now have revised return dates.
Aynor Middle may return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday unless the student or staff member is symptomatic.
Conway High, Loris Middle, Whittemore Park Middle and Ten Oaks Middle may return to face-to-face learning on Sept. 13, along with the same guidelines.
VIEW THE UPDATED QUARANTINE GUIDE HERE.
Earlier this week, Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson posted on social media that he and Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey were speaking with Dr. Brannon Traxler of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to try and find ways to shorten quarantine times for healthy children with no symptoms.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,092 students had tested positive for the virus, while 12,400 remain under quarantine for being considered a close contact, according to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard.
North Myrtle Beach Middle leads in the number of quarantines at 610, while Socastee High and North Myrtle Beach High come in next at 506.
School district officials have said there is not a set rubric for what makes the district decide to shut certain schools down. They said it comes down to whether or not the school can successfully operate.
