The S.C.Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this past week, representing a near 22 percent drop in newly confirmed cases since last week when the agency reported 328 new cases in Horry County.
This week, DHEC reported four confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, matching the amount of deaths from the previous week.
Last week, DHEC conducted 2,654 total tests for active infection in Horry County. Of those 2,654 tests, 274, or 10.3 percent, came back positive.
That is a 1.3 percent decrease in the percent positive rate from a week ago, where 402 active infection tests came back positive out of the 3,476 samples from the county.
According to DHEC, Horry County had a total of 11,888 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, along with 211 confirmed deaths since COVID-19 data tracking began.
Across the state, there are 173,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,748 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.
The news of the decrease in confirmed cases in the past week comes as peak flu season is just around the corner.
"I'd like to think that that slope is a good slope and that trajectory is a good trajectory," Tidelands Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerald Harmon said. "I would not let our feet off the gas, though."
Harmon added that Tidelands Health currently has 20 in-patients combating the coronavirus infection.
According to DHEC, Horry County has 85.2 percent hospital occupancy rate as of Thursday night. Harmon says that Tidelands Health is currently at approximately 98 percent capacity.
DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state.
Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
