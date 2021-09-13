Starting Thursday, the Horry County Board of Education will begin accepting applications for the seat previously held by Ray Winters, who died on Aug. 16 from COVID-19 complications.
The person chosen by the board to fill the seat will hold the post for the rest of the unexpired term, which ends in 2022.
“He loved his family, he loved his community and he loved HCS,” said District 2 member Sherrie Todd, who sat beside Winters on the board for eight years. “All he ever wanted was for us to be better and better. He worked tirelessly for us all to be better.”
The deadline to fill the seat is Nov. 14 according to the district, and applications will be accepted until Oct. 7.
Winters represented District 3, which includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. He had served on the board since 2014.
Those interested in filling the seat must reside in the district.
On Oct. 8, all of the applications will be gathered and forwarded to the school board for review. The board will meet on Oct. 11 in a closed-door session for the purpose of reviewing filing materials and determining which candidates to interview.
On Nov. 1, a special meeting will take place to interview applicants for the vacancy, after which the board will convene in executive session to discuss the interviews and narrow down their candidates. They will vote on the appointment in open session.
The new District 3 representative will take the oath of office on Nov. 8.
If the person selected by the board runs for the seat in the next election cycle and wins, that individual would then serve through 2026.
Winters was the second board member to succumb to COVID-19 this year, following vice chairman John Poston, who died Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.