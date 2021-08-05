Students at Coastal Carolina University could receive thousands in scholarships if they become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the university announced Wednesday.

The new initiative is part of the university's Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program.

Students have the chance to win two different scholarships. According to a release from the university, the program will award four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks during the fall semester and 10 weeks in the spring. Two lucky Chanticleers will be selected and awarded the Grand Prize Scholarships, which includes full tuition, room and board for one semester, the release said.

Students who are fully vaccinated can enter to win one of the four $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded weekly. Fully vaccinated students can also be entered to win the Grand Prize Scholarship that is awarded at the end each semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The winners of the weekly $2,500 scholarships will be announced every Friday from Sept. 24 through Dec. 3, with the exception of Thanksgiving week. It will continue weekly in spring 2022. The Grand Prize Scholarship winners will be announced on Dec. 6, and on April, 28.

Both the weekly winners and those of the Grand Prize Scholarship will be contacted via email, the release said.

The incentives program is being supported by the university’s allotted CARES Act funds.

CCU president Michael T. Benson said that he had read about other institutions offering these kinds of incentives but didn't think that they were doing it as aggressively as Coastal.

“We have been talking about ways that we can make our campus safe, so the board of trustees approved our putting aside $300,000 to use to incentivize students," Benson said in a release. "We are pretty excited about it. And I hope students will take it seriously.”

James Solazzo, CCU’s vice president for student success, enrollment management, and student affairs, led the campus committee charged with developing the incentives program.