Saint James High School physical education teacher Jacob Scheuer was named the Horry County Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year Thursday afternoon.
“I can’t feel my legs!” Scheuer laughed as he approached the podium to accept his award. “I am truly honored to receive such a prestigious award.”
Scheuer joked that when the district first told him he needed to write an acceptance speech, he thought about making the whole thing rhyme. He decided to "be himself" and shared a few rhyming lines for the socially-distanced gathering that streamed live on the HCS Facebook page.
“I’m truly honored and have so many people to thank, I wrote them all down so I wouldn’t draw a blank,” Scheuer said.
Scheuer has taught at Saint James High for eight years now, and thanked Principal Vann Pennell for taking a chance on him.
He said he first got a taste for teaching when his track coach at Coastal Carolina University put him in charge of some younger students.
Now at SJHS, he helps a variety of students with tasks like credit recovery, cadet kids in Advanced Placement classes, as well as brand new freshman “with all their energy.”
“I actually like coming to work every day. I look forward to seeing my kids,” Scheuer said.
He and his wife also have two sons of their own, he said.
“I love my job and I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do,” he said. “I choose to give my best each and every day … I bring the energy because if I don’t, who will?”
Superintendent Rick Maxey said he appreciated the sacrifices teachers gave this year and congratulated Scheuer.
“It’s quite an honor to be recognized by your peers for excellence in teaching,” Maxey said.
Scheurer talked about how much COVID-19 changed this past year.
“It’s been a tough year for everybody and not just at school. This pandemic took a lot from us as a society – funerals, weddings, birthday parties, church services … and good old-fashioned hugs,” Scheuer said. “One thing our students didn’t miss out on was their education. In three short days Horry County Schools flipped the way we did things. We went virtual. We learned about Zoom, Google Meets, sanitation procedures. How to mute our microphones and how to do online homework assignments, and making the most out of what teachers were dealt … thank you for this great honor.”
The other four teachers that were in the Top Five with Scheuer included Mindi Penn from the Academy of Arts, Science and Technology; Jill Barnes from Loris Middle; Caroline Kelly from Pee Dee Elementary; and April Troglauer from Aynor Middle.
