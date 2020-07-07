South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday a total of 934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, 109 of them from Horry County.
DHEC reported 19 additional confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported in Horry County.
Across the state, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 47,214 and confirmed deaths are 838. Horry County’s total number of confirmed cases is now at 4,845 with 54 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
This is the first time when the daily number of confirmed cases has been under 1,000 since June 23, when the state announced 890 new cases.
According to a DHEC news release, 2,871 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,734 were in use as of Tuesday morning, which is a 73% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,377 occupied beds, 1,324 hold patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Because COVID-19 has no vaccine and no cure, public health experts say its spread is dependent on how responsibly the population adheres to their recommendations. Those guidelines include wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large public gatherings, practicing good hygiene and staying home when sick.
As of Sunday, a total of 488,221 tests have been conducted in the state.
Close to 21% of the 4,521 samples tested for active COVID-19 infection on Monday were positive. This is third time since June 30 that the percent positive from samples tested was over 20%.
There are 80 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina continues to rise, Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, is scheduling four free large-scale testing events this month.
Starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until test run out, the events are:
• Friday at Georgetown High School
• July 17 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
Residents can also be tested at one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.