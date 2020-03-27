Beginning tomorrow, March 28, all state parks in South Carolina will be closed through April 30 to support the state's response to COVID-19.
According to a release from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the closure is designed to keep visitors and employees safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
Visitors currently occupying campsites and cabins may remain through the duration of their reservation as long as they continue to practice social distancing.
All new reservation arrivals from March 28 through April 30 will be canceled and refunds issued, the release stated.
This is the third limited-access directive the Park Service has made this month in response to public health advisories. Earlier, state parks cancelled all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events for March. Previous directives regarding large-group gathering reservation, interpretive programming and special events cancellations for March remain in place through April.
Picnic grounds, lakefronts and trails will remain closed through April 30 as well.
