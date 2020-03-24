Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that all South Carolina public schools will likely remain closed through April.
"Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home," a news release from the governor's office said. "We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
McMaster had previously issued an executive order closing schools through March 31. He expects to issue another order extending that closure through April, according to the release. That order will also apply to the state's public colleges.
Check back for updates.
