The South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has approved the proposed 2020-2021 reopening plan for Horry County Schools.
In an automated phone call announcement to parents Monday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey relayed the news.
"We are excited about moving forward with our reopening plan," Maxey said in the message. "While the upcoming school year will have its challenges, I know working together with you, [parents], we can make this a successful year for your children."
The plan, which was approved by the Board of Education on Aug. 4, gave parents two options.
Option One uses a phased reopening approach dependent on the results of the weekly Department of Health and Environmental Control Disease Activity Report, which indicates whether the spread of COVID-19 in the county is low, medium, or high.
Students would be at their brick and mortar school for five days per week of face-to-face instruction, with safety protocols in place, if the spread was considered low.
A medium spread classification from DHEC would have children starting in a hybrid fashion - a combination of face-to-face school for two days per week and three days per week of distance learning with an A/B split schedule to help with social distancing. A high spread would have students exclusively using distance learning.
“During the first semester, all three disease spread conditions may occur. Parents do not choose which one of the three [options],” Maxey told the board. “HCS will make a decision to transition from one type of school … parents should monitor HCS website and HCS social media for updates regarding any transition decisions.”
Maxey said that the staff would look at the previous week’s DHEC report to determine the upcoming week’s format for schooling, so there would be a week of transition time if the disease spread numbers change.
The Aug. 31 DHEC report will determine how students will go to school on Sept. 8.
Option Two is for parents to enroll in the HCS Virtual K-12 school. Those students would be required to commit to at least one semester, and requests to return to their physical school would be considered after that semester, depending on space availability.
HCS extended the registration deadline for HCS Virtual K-12 to midnight tonight, Aug. 10.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said last week that nearly 7,000 students had indicated at that time they intended to go fully virtual for their first semester, but the district is still gathering data.
Regardless of low, medium, or high disease spread, teachers will be expected to report to their classrooms.
Our previous story regarding the plan's details can be found here.
To see the reopening plan in its entirety, visit here.
The district has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the plan, which can be found HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.