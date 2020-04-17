The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 613 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 4,086.
DHEC announced seven more deaths connected to the virus, including an elderly person in Horry County with no underlying health conditions, bringing the state's COVID-19-related death toll up to 116.
There were 11 new cases in Horry County, bringing the local case total up to 167. DHEC says the county has 10 deaths related to the disease. Accounting for people who aren't diagnosed, DHEC estimates there could be almost 1,200 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and more than 29,000 possible cases in the state.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
The agency said it expects South Carolina to see a peak of almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May, and are projecting about 8,600 cases of COVID-19 by May 2.
A total of 37,640 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state. As of Friday, DHEC said 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered, not including the confirmed deaths. The remaining patients are presumed to be experiencing some phase of the virus.
As of Friday morning, 5,225 hospital beds were available and 6,183 were in use, putting South Carolina's hospital beds at just over 54 percent capacity.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
