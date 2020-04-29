Restaurants ready to get cooking again

Chance Brooks scans a nearly empty bar Tuesday night. A sign tells customers not to eat or drink inside. Stools are upturned. Arcade machines and a pool table aren’t being used.
While businesses like Champ’s Bar & Grill in Forestbrook look toward a future with fewer dining restrictions, they’ve struggled in the meantime.
“We’re barely getting by,” said Brooks, the bar manager, adding the business has survived “by the skin of our teeth.” These days, they are bringing in just a few hundred dollars per day. Some days, the bar has even lost money.
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state’s restaurants to halt dine-in service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout, curbside and delivery options are still allowed, and restaurants can sell sealed containers of wine and beer.
Since the dine-in service ban went into effect, many local restaurants have witnessed an extreme dip in sales, with numerous employees losing work. Some simply closed because they could not survive on takeout alone.
But the state could soon scale back some of the regulations. New recommendations for reopening on-site dining at South Carolina restaurants look to provide a safe, phased approach. Officials describe the proposal as a roadmap aimed at assisting restaurateurs.
The Hospitality Industry Resilience Task Force formed by the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) came up with suggestions that were presented to the governor during Wednesday’s meeting of Accelerate SC’s Response Committee.
Accelerate SC is an advisory group tasked with making recommendations on reopening the state's economy.
The SCRLA's task force is comprised of 19 members of the public and private sectors from across the state, said John Durst, president and CEO of the SCRLA.
In coming up with the recommended guidelines, the group worked with members of the industry and outside organizations, including the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and local agencies such as the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association and Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
The goal, Durst said, is to help facilitate the reopening of dine-in service in a way that’s welcoming and makes customers feel comfortable.
The suggestions are designed to provide further protection to restaurants without being burdensome to their owners.
SCRLA Chairman Bobby Williams with Lizard’s Thicket Restaurants said at Wednesday's committee meeting that the task force recommends outdoor dining be allowed starting May 4.
Eateries need time between then and indoor dining reopening to re-hire, re-train and restock, he added, and restaurants need to get sanitation supplies, protective equipment and digital thermometers.
From a regulation standpoint, the outdoor dining would be treated the same as takeout and delivery.
If all goes well, Williams said, eateries could open indoor dining with selective seating by the week of May 18 — possibly as soon as May 11.
“Everybody’s ready to open,” he said.
The safety measures suggested are to be relaxed as the “initial opening phase” moves on to other phases.
Reduced seating is recommended, as well as eateries having hand sanitizer readily available for customers, spacing tables six feet apart and making each employee wear gloves and take a temperature test before beginning one’s shift.
Another suggestion is having restaurants use plexiglass barriers where appropriate.
A server could bring condiments like ketchup to the table, remove it following its use and clean it. Or, disposable condiments could be used.
Williams said paper menus are recommended, and customers pulling up menus on their phones is another option. Fine dining establishments could have to sanitize non-paper menus after their use.
Asked about how to enforce rules proposed, Williams said many have policed themselves, such as customers in big-box stores, and are choosing to voluntarily practice social distancing.
He acknowledged that if there’s someone coughing in a restaurant, for example, though, the situation would need to be addressed.
Restaurants should “self-police,” Williams said, and he noted virtual inspections being conducted by DHEC.
Social media can also be used as a means to see customer’s feedback.
To read the full list of recommendations for "Phase One," click here.
Stephen Greene, the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s president and CEO, said on Tuesday he believes several measures implemented will be demanded by guests, and Durst said the SCRLA welcomes their input.
Restaurants like large-scale buffets might take longer to fully operate as they normally would, Greene added, and some restaurants could have to shift their business model.
“The good thing is the industry is always resilient,” he said.
For local eateries, the coronavirus crisis and subsequent restrictions have come at a rough time.
As a sports bar, Brooks highlighted the impact of sports not being played on Champ's.
Greene said the golfing scene would typically be “humming” right now with the prime tourism season usually beginning in mid-June.
State Rep. Tim McGinnis, who runs Famous Toastery with his wife, said now is the time when business at the Carolina Forest eatery normally starts to pick up.
This month, the restaurant has garnered roughly 2% of the business it would’ve gotten in a typical April.
The business closed for a few weeks after seeing an 85-90% drop in sales like other restaurants in the area, but reopened last week and is serving meals via to-go orders and delivery.
“This is knocking everybody in the teeth right now,” McGinnis said.
The restrictions in place have forced area restaurants to get creative.
Champ’s has started offering specials such as daily 50-cent wings.
This week, Famous Toastery launched its online delivery service.
Restaurants have had to deal with other challenges as well, including grappling with the new Paycheck Protection Program from the federal government and seeing if they meet the requirements necessary to have small business loans be forgiven.
Delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub can charge high commission fees to restaurants.
Durst and Greene both said they anticipate both short and long-term approaches when it comes to safety measures for restaurants and food preparation.
Greene said, at least in the short term, he expects more use of items such as disposable utensils.
He noted the hospitality field is accustomed to a culture with regular physical contact like shaking hands.
“So much of the industry will have to adapt to this,” he said.
If on-premises dining is soon allowed again, Grand Strand eateries will continue taking extra precautions.
Brooks said that means scrubbing down surfaces even more frequently.
“We keep a pretty clean bar as it is,” he said on Tuesday.
There are more minor touches, too, such as not keeping condiments on tables.
Ray Cassidy, general manager of Magnolia’s at 26th in Myrtle Beach, said he’s in favor of signage being posted at the restaurant asking members of the public who are sick not to come in. Disposable gloves would also be available.
Jonathan Staton, owner of Dagwood’s Deli, which has two locations on the Grand Strand, said there’s a chance he will order a device that would let customers use their feet to open a door.
And McGinnis said his business’ staff members have used masks and even sanitized smaller items such as pens and card slips used by patrons.
“That’s going to be the future,” he said, “It’s necessary right now.”
