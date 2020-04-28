Short-term rentals can begin again in North Myrtle Beach from areas that are not identified as COVID-19 hotspots under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order extending the state of emergency through May 12.
The city had previously banned both short- and long-term rentals through April, but the governor’s recent order overrules city ordinances.
“The governor’s orders right now, is superseding any municipality’s orders and restrictions that we’ve placed,” said councilor Nikki Fontana. “So short term rental bans will resume and [the] long-term rental [ban] will end for our municipality April 30.”
The governors’ order bans short-term rentals through May 12 from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and any other area with “extensive community transmission” of COVID-19, as well as any “other geographic area subject to or identified in a CDC travel advisory.”
But that means people who aren’t coming from those hotspots can start renting again.
“You probably will start seeing some people come into the beach,” said councilor Hank Thomas, who owns a real estate company that handles short-term rentals. “It puts a little bit of a burden of the hotels and real estate companies. [McMaster] says you can’t take reservations from areas identified as hotspots.
"I could take a reservation today, but for me to do that, I’d have to make sure the folks aren’t coming from CDC hotpots.”
Thomas said he would have to take more time to figure out which cities and areas were included in governor's rental ban.
"It’s not as clear as you want it to be," he added.
