Public beach accesses in unincorporated Horry County will reopen Tuesday.
After Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would allow local governments to decide whether to reopen their public beach accesses, the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach said that wouldn’t happen in those communities until the local councils voted to do so. North Myrtle Beach leaders voted to open their beach accesses late Monday, but Myrtle Beach officials chose not to.
County officials, however, said they plan to remove the barricades Tuesday morning so the beach accesses can officially reopen at noon.
“We never closed the beaches,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “The governor did and we just followed the governor.”
Technically, the beaches were not closed, just the public accesses. The owners of oceanfront property were still able to walk the beach, even under the governor’s previous order from March 30.
Unincorporated Horry County has more than 30 miles of beachfront and 22 beach accesses, according to the county's website.
After the governor announced his latest decision Monday, county leaders said the beaches should be open to provide citizens with a recreational opportunity. However, Gardner said the governor’s social distancing rules — six feet of separation, no gatherings of more than three people — have not changed.
“All that would remain in effect,” he said.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught agreed.
"This will be good news," he said.
Vaught said county leaders never voted to close the public accesses, so opening them should be as simple as taking down the barricades.
“We don't have to take any action,” he said. “We're not going to make a big thing of it. We're just going to do it."
For a list of Horry's beach accesses, visit the county's website.
