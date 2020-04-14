Going on week four of quarantine, area parents and students are both welcoming a short break from eLearning during the district’s observed spring break.
“Sometimes I want to pull my hair out, but some things I believe happen for a reason, and I believe people just needed to slow down,” said April Wilson, a Carolina Forest mom of a second grader and a four-year-old.
Horry County Schools closed to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, and Governor Henry McMaster’s ordered closure is slated to continue through the end of the month.
Proms, sports and school events around the county have been cancelled or postponed, and parents are waiting with bated breath about whether or not schools will continue to be closed beyond the current deadline.
Wilson’s daughter attends Carolina Forest Elementary, and she said she’s been nothing but pleased with the help she is receiving from her daughter’s teacher.
“They stay connected, and they really care about the kids,” she said, mentioning how much she loved the school's recent teacher parade through their area.
Wilson’s husband’s job is considered essential, but she was recently laid off from her job at a local golf course, so she finds herself balancing her older daughter’s work with keeping her four-year-old’s pre-K skills up to par.
“We do ABC cards and numbers and letters, and we’re teaching him to spell his name,” Wilson said, and noted that his preschool teachers at Ocean View TLC have sent fun activities and read books live online for the children.
Her older child’s assignments mainly consist of packets of work, in addition to online options that her teacher can keep track of in real time.
Wilson said that her daughter really enjoys seeing her teacher and friends over Google Hangouts, too.
She’s working hard trying to balance schoolwork with also showing her daughter the importance of caring for others, as their family recently baked muffins and delivered them to the porches of neighbors they know are alone during this time.
“They are learning about the seriousness of the virus, but also about how it is important to stay connected,” Wilson said.
Brooke David said that homeschooling her four- and five-year-old sons has been a bittersweet thing.
“Homeschooling has definitely been a challenge and blessing at the same time,” David said. “It can be difficult to have your child sit down to do hours of work when they are surrounded by other activities they’d rather be doing; however, I am trying to see this time as a blessing to be home with my children.”
David and her husband Byron own a law firm and have been able to alternate days of work and homeschooling to find a good balance.
Her older son is in kindergarten at Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School, and her younger son also attends preschool at Ocean View TLC.
“MBECS has been excellent with communication and providing the resources we need,” David said. “They have let us know upfront their expectations for us homeschooling parents and also understand the challenges we may be facing.”
Wendy Osborne, a high school teacher in Horry County, said it feels like a full-time job just trying to keep track of her middle- and high-schoolers’ assignments, virtual meetings, and keeping them on task, let alone also taking care of her classroom responsibilities.
She said she feels like her struggles trying to work from home with children in school are probably the same for any parent doing the same right now.
“I find that it is rare to be able to work on my tasks more than a half-hour uninterrupted,” Osborne said. “I will have to stop what I’m doing, and take an hour to figure out how to solve a math problem so I can help my child.”
Of course, meals have to be prepared too, and Osborne said it is never-ending trying to keep the house clean when everyone is spending so much time at home.
It’s also a difficult balance, she said, to want to let her children have time off from devices every once in a while, and also wanting to make sure they participate in all online academic activities that they can.
Osborne said that she also really misses her students, too.
"I look forward to seeing them again ... it is really hard not seeing them all the time and wondering if they are doing well," Osborne said.
Jennifer Sautter and her family have a different perspective, as some of their children already attend South Carolina Virtual Charter School, and some attend other schools in the district. In years past, she exclusively homeschooled them.
The Virtual School model hasn't changed for them, and still continues with “class connect” time in their virtual classroom where the teacher teaches the daily live lesson via the internet.
“Think of it like Skype, Powerpoint slides, and a chat room all in one screen,” Sautter said.
The sessions last from between 40 minutes to an hour and they are recorded so students can watch later if they are unable to log in to the live session.
Sautter’s daughter is in tenth grade and is taking four classes via Virtual School, so she spends a good part of her day in class connect.
One of her sons, who attends Conway Middle School, is really enjoying getting to chat live with his teachers and classmates a few times a week, in addition his required online eLearning.
“He misses his friends and teachers so much,” she said.
Sautter said there is a lot of flexibility with traditional homeschool families, but Virtual School is more of a hybrid.
“I get the flexibility my kids and I enjoy, along with some amazing teachers who we can call or email at any time if we have questions,” Sautter said.
Lisa Jaeger, a former Horry County School teacher who has been homeschooling her children for the last few years, wanted to make the differentiation that this quarantine situation is very different from traditional homeschool.
“The only thing that is the same for us is that I still plan and teach their core classes,” Jaeger said. “This is most definitely not homeschooling, we are not [usually] stuck in our homes.”
Jaeger said her sons are normally with other kids multiple days of the week, with field trips a few times a month, and of course, playing with neighborhood kids every chance they get - but not anymore.
“That has all stopped, but they have several Zoom meetings a week with different groups,” Jaeger said.
Getting outside helps, she said.
“We have a pond in our neighborhood and the kids are all meeting at the pond and staying on different sides,” Jaeger said. “They don’t even really get to play together, but I think maybe it helps just to hang out.”
Governor Henry McMaster said on Monday during his press conference that Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and her team are taking in all of the data available to make a decision about when schools will open as soon as they can.
