In the seven days before South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster closed bars and restaurants to dine-in customers, Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center welcomed 225 new inmates. Myrtle Beach’s jail booked in 158 people.
The seven days after the March 18 closing saw a huge drop. The county jail booked only 98 folks, and Myrtle Beach booked just 37, according to public records.
“The arrests are down because crime reporting is down,” said Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill in a text. “It could be related to the small numbers of tourists, people staying indoors, and some preoccupied with the pandemic.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps South Carolina and the nation, it’s having a giant impact on policing techniques and arrests as people have been encouraged, and are now being ordered, to stay inside unless absolutely necessary. Tourism has been effectively cut-off as almost all local municipalities have banned short-term rentals throughout the month of April and most attractions are closed.
“Officers will conduct fewer traffic stops, conduct fewer frisks. We’ll have fewer community member-initiated contacts,” said University of South Carolina law professor and former police officer Seth Stoughton. “If people are interacting less often, then there are going to be fewer instances where interactions lead to the type of friction that lead to a call to the police. If people aren’t going to the bars, there aren’t going to be any drunken fights at the bars that require police to respond.”
Myrtle Beach police records show the department received 4,803 calls for service during the last two weeks of March 2019. In the last two weeks of March 2020, the department fielded 3,456. Arrests and citations are down as well.
Myrtle Beach police data shows that bookings were actually higher in the first two weeks of March 2020 than they were during the first two weeks of March 2019. But during the last two weeks, following a shift in behavior that coincided with the bar and restaurant closure, arrests were well below what they were in the last two weeks of March 2019.
Myrtle Beach police booked 317 people during the last two weeks of March 2019. During the last two weeks of March 2020, the department booked just 114 people.
“We have seen a reduction in calls for service, bookings, incident reports, arrest reports, and citation[s] from this time last year,” said Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest.
Departments are also changing the way they police.
Both Myrtle Beach and Horry County have online reporting tools for citizens to report non-emergency crimes, and through their social media channels, both departments have been stressing the importance of online reporting and over-the-phone follow-up interviews as a way to protect both officers and the public.
The departments have warned that emergency callers may be asked to step outside to talk to responding officers.
“That makes sense because police officers, by virtue of their job, are exposed to a lot of people,” Stoughton said. “They’re going to be interacting with a bunch of people, so not only are officers at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus, they’re also potentially vectors who can carry coronavirus from one person to another.”
Stoughton added that online crime reporting may be used more frequently in the future as people become more accustomed to the process, even after the pandemic is over.
“That’s something agencies have done, and something agencies would like to do more of, to more efficiently allocate their manpower, but communities haven’t always responded well to that,” the professor said. “This pandemic response may be a point at which society adjusts to handling more police complaints via the internet or telephone as opposed to in-person. If that happens, I think we might see a shift in how officers are allocated in the future.”
Click here for Horry County's online crime-reporting tool.
Click here for Myrtle Beach's online crime-reporting tool.
