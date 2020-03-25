The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 82 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total up to 424 cases in 39 counties.

One new case is from Horry County, bringing the local total up to 20 cases, according to a news release. Two previously reported cases, one from Lancaster and one from Lexington, were determined to reside outside the state.

[Click here to see where Horry County ranks in the number of South Carolina COVID-19 patients]

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

Horry County sees first COVID-19 related death An elderly Horry County resident with COVID-19 has died, the state Department of Health and …

So far, officials have reported seven deaths in South Carolina connected to COVID-19, including on person in Horry County, an elderly person who had no underlying conditions.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway posted on Facebook Tuesday that two of their members had COVID-19 and were isolated at the hospital. Pastor Kim Strong's wife was recently released after being hospitalized for suspected COVID-19, although they haven't received the test results yet.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has recently prohibited dine-in service at bars and restaurants in the state through the end of the month, though he is allowing eateries to sell sealed containers of beer and wine to customers, who can pick up the beverages through curbside or "to-go" orders.

Additionally, the state's new income tax deadline is July 15.

The governor is also asking construction workers to donate any personal protective equipment they can spare such as respirator masks to healthcare personnel and state agencies in need.

McMaster has directed the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and other police agencies in the state to disperse crowds gathered on South Carolina beaches. People can still visit the beach, but are told to practice social distancing. Unless authorized or in their homes, individuals are instructed not to congregate in groups of three or more and follow an officer's order if asked to disperse. An offender could be charged with a misdemeanor.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused public facilities to close, schools and universities to move online, events to be canceled and residents to stockpile supplies in preparation for long stretches indoors, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people and restrict travel.

Bartenders, servers and other hourly workers have been hit hard as filings for unemployment have skyrocketed, and McMaster said during a press conference earlier this week that he would expedite the approval process for unemployment benefits.

Horry County Schools has started a program to deliver food to kids who used to get lunch at the cafeteria before the pandemic forced the district to send students home.

Hospitals have imposed stringent visitor restrictions, and McMaster said DHEC would temporarily suspend certificate of need requirements to allow hospitals to add more hospital beds without going through a long, arduous approval process.

The governor on Friday said non-essential state employees must work from home, and department heads are in charge of determining which employees must come into the office.

Most local governments have declared localized states of emergencies to make them eligible for federal dollars in the aftermath of the virus’ spread.

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December, but China didn’t confirm its existence until January. The virus reached America in late January. The disease mainly targets the respiratory system, and while the virus can still hospitalize young people, older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible and have a higher mortality rate.

CDC officials have said the virus has an average incubation period of five days. Some cases can last for several weeks. That means younger healthy people without severe symptoms can still transfer the virus to more susceptible populations who might require a hospital stay to survive.

Area high school seniors anxious about the unknown Aynor High School senior Emory West decided to make the best of his time stuck at home by us…

DHEC encourages people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items. Also, individuals are asked to avoid contact with people who are sick, not share their personal items and clean frequently-touched surfaces. Those who are ill are asked to stay home from work, school and public events.