Ocean Drive Elementary Principal Renea Fowler said the celebrations for their National Blue Ribbon Schools award announcement last week were a bit different than what they normally would be, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“There were no awards in my hands, no banner in my hands,” Fowler said. “They still keep referring to a virtual awards ceremony in November, we’re waiting to see what that celebration will look like.”
Horry County Schools announced on Thursday that ODES was among the winners earning National Blue Ribbons Schools designation for 2020, which is the highest honor a school can receive from the U.S. Department of Education.
ODES was one of 367 schools in the nation, and only six schools in the state to earn the award.
The designation is given only to schools that are Exemplary High Performing or Exemplary Achievement in Closing the Achievement Gap, and ODES won for the former, which was measured by student achievement being in the top 15% on state assessments for English language arts and mathematics.
“It’s an honor to even be asked to apply for it,” Fowler said.
Fowler, who has been principal of ODES for 18 years but working in the building since it was the previous Myrtle Beach Primary, said it’s been difficult to celebrate due to current safety regulations, but they were able to announce on Thursday to the school.
Teachers were able to bring up the video on their smartboards in the classroom and let the students see it as well.
“It was really a treat to be able to do that,” Fowler said, noting that HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey was in attendance, along with Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson and other district staff.
Fowler said she had balloons all over the building, and she arranged for Mister Softee ice cream for the entire staff, including bus drivers, cafeteria employees, custodians, teachers and assistants, she said.
On Monday she provided boxed lunches for all the staff as well.
Her staff is just one area she credits for their honored designation.
“We have the best, dedicated staff. I think we have a very involved community. The North Myrtle Beach community is so involved and they are very good to our school, be it with school supplies, coats, recognitions, or helping out with the students. It’s not just the Rotary Club or the womens’ clubs, it’s the different businesses and restaurants too. When you have over 900 students, it takes a lot for a business to give out coupons for student achievements, etc,” Fowler said.
Jill Chandler, an ODES guidance counselor, said that completing the application for the designation was over two months of work for a number of employees.
“There are parts for everyone, to give an idea of how we do things. They all gave me input. It was quite interesting. It’s kind of great to delve into what your school does and look and how we constantly analyze the data, it’s a really cool thing to do,” Chandler said.
The school is a very happy place to be, Chandler said.
“The children are positive, and you just walk in the door and get a great vibe. When you have staff and students like that, you can do a lot of things because the mindset and the attitude is positive,” Chandler said.
Instructional coach Shannon Shirley, who is in her second year at ODES as a coach, said she was welcomed from the start, and the “amazing and dedicated educators” at ODES always put students first in every decision.
Third grade teacher Brittany Boyd has taught there for seven years.
“Obviously I was super excited [for the designation],” Boyd said. “It was something we’ve always strived for, and we’ve been working hard the past few years trying to revamp the way that we group kids and teach kids.”
Boyd said they review at a lot of data and trying to think about how they can better reach each student, no matter what subgroup they fall under, and many children have improved testing skills. More children are being put into the gifted and talented programs “that might not have normally been there before”, she said.
“I love our students and our families. We have the best families here, we are constantly working together as a team, and everything we do we collectively buy into it and go 100%. We always put our kids first,” Boyd said.
She went back to the analyzation of data as well.
“I like that we don’t just get complacent. We’re always looking to change and improve, and we really have a good group of teachers and admin here,” Boyd said. “We push each other to go above the standard and push each other to do better.”
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, students, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.
Ocean Drive Elementary is the 14th District school to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award. Within the past decade, other winners include Ocean Bay Elementary School (2019), HCS Early College High School, (2017); Forestbrook Middle School, Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, and Lakewood Elementary School (2015); Socastee Elementary School (2014), Forestbrook Elementary (2012); and Midland Elementary, (2009).
HCS still holds the national record for having three schools from one district win in a single year, as well as having one school win three separate years.
