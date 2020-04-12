It’s time to play in the dirt.
Experts say this is a great time to start a garden, especially with children home from school because of the COVID-19 crisis.
It’s therapeutic, the flowers will be beautiful, and the vegetables will eventually contribute to healthy meals.
But where to start? What are the first steps a beginner needs to know?
Before anything else, the soil where you’re going to plant needs to be tested, either at a nursery or by Clemson Cooperative Extension, to learn how to prepare it for your seeds or plants.
All soil isn’t the same, and if the right nutrients aren’t there, or added, plants will struggle to thrive.
Next to not having the soil tested, the biggest mistake newbies make, especially with vegetables, is over-planting or planting things too close together.
Master gardener Wanda Bellamy, who lives in Myrtle Beach, and Millie Davenport, Clemson Cooperative Extension’s director of the Home & Garden Information Center, both say the simple solution is to read the directions.
Flowers, planted from seed this time of year, and vegetables that are often already-started plants, all come with detailed instructions on where to plant, how deep to plant, and how often and how much water is needed.
Bellamy said most flowers need between six to eight hours of sunlight a day, and that’s a main factor in deciding where to put a flower garden.
She grew up in California and learned from experience that people who move to this area don’t always realize planning is different than it was “back home.”
She suggested beginners, or people with limited space, might want to start with “square foot gardening” or “raised box gardening” instead of creating a large garden area. She strongly recommends Mel Bartholomew’s book, “Square Foot Gardening.”
“He tells how to make a 3 X 3 bed and exactly what to put into it,” she said.
Easy-to-grow flowers include zinnias, marigolds, sunflowers and rudbekias, and would be, she said, good to start with.
Davenport said one important thing a new gardener needs is someone to help.
“It’s easy to get the vegetables planted, but it can be overwhelming trying to control weeds,” she said.
Pre-planning for vegetables, such as knowing if you’ll be freezing them or canning them, is important.
The expert said while corn and beans are fairly easy to start from seeds, beginners may want to start out with already-started tomatoes and peppers.
Davenport also suggested having a combination flower and vegetable garden.
“You can intermingle and get creative,” she suggests.
She said vegetables shouldn’t be planted too close to established trees or shrubs because they will absorb the water intended for the veggies.
Gardens also require commitment, Bellamy and Davenport both say.
“You don’t want to check on your garden once a week, you need to be out there every day,” Davenport says.
And while she knows the warm weather can be daunting, she says, “It’s worthwhile and satisfying because of the time spent.”
Bellamy agrees, and says one of the necessities is a hat to keep the sun off your face.
“Good gloves, a good trowel, a shovel, and when you get older, a pad to kneel on” are the tools of the trade, she says.
For Bellamy, gardening has been spiritual.
“To be able to see the work that you and God have done together…He provides everything you need, and you do the labor.”
Speaking specifically about the limitations the new coronavirus has put on our lives, Bellamy says, “Right now, during these dark days, when we think about putting a seed in the ground and have a flower or a vegetable come up from what God has given us, that’s what we need. We need to look ahead to something growing.”
