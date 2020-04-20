North Myrtle Beach on Monday voted that they would re-open public accesses to their beaches after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced he would let cities reopen their beaches, effective noon Tuesday. Council also voted to delay enacting their plastic bag ban and created a COVID-19 recovery task force.

The governor closed public beach access and public boat landings at the end of March, citing people who weren't following social distancing guidelines, but lifted the order on Monday, giving cities control over their beaches. Horry County also announced Monday that they would reopen their beaches.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen, on the other hand, issued an executive order Monday keeping closed beach access in North Myrtle's southern neighbor.

Even when the city opens its beaches, the governor’s order banning non-family groups of three or more is still in effect on the beach.

“Our beach patrol officers and other officers have been patrolling it since the order first went in, and we’ve had wonderful compliance with social distancing,” said Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez. “We had very few people violate that, and the ones that we did, we educated them and they understood and complied.”

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said people’s compliance and good behavior was the reason the city was reopening the beaches as soon as they were allowed to do so, but cautioned that the beach may only stay open as long as people continued to practice social distancing.

“One thing about it: if they don’t, we can always go back and close it, but I don’t think we’ll have to do that,” the mayor added. “I think the people are ready to have some fresh air, and think they’re ready to have some sunshine, and I think that they will appreciate the beach more than they ever have before as we go ahead and open our accesses now.”

City officials said they would start removing barriers at 7 a.m. and hoped to have them all down by noon.

The city's ban on rentals during the month of April is still in effect.

Plastic bag ban

North Myrtle Beach on Monday also voted to roll back their bag ban until 2021.

The bag ban was passed in April 2019 for environmental concerns. Bags have long been a hazard for marine life and tend to clog up machinery at recycling and solid waste facilities.

But they’re also cheap, and getting rid of them is an added cost for local businesses. Council voted to roll back the ban as a way to help give local businesses more time to recover from the impact of COVID-19 before making the switch.

The vote wasn’t without dissent from the community. A handful of people submitted public comments in hearty opposition to changing the bag ban. The commenters argued that businesses have already prepared for the ban, and did not need the extra time.

Their comments were read to city council by spokesman Pat Dowling during the virtual meeting that was broadcast live to the public via YouTube.

Hatley responded by saying that businesses that were already prepared should make the switch, but that the city wanted to give struggling businesses the opportunity to prepare. She said that for many businesses struggling in the age of COVID-19, plastic bags were “the least of their worries.”

Councilor Nikki Fontana agreed. “I also just want us to be able to give the businesses that are struggling right now in these times that we’re in that nobody had planned for, that came out of the blue, we need to watch over those businesses too.”

Task force

Council voted to create a 12-member, council-appointed task force, whose members have ties to the tourism, hospitality and small business communities, would be limited to an advisory role.

They’re tasked with finding grants and loans for which local businesses are eligible, establishing a public outreach and information program and recommending possible city council actions to help aid with recovery. The names of the members were not immediately available Monday night.

“It will work closely with the chamber of commerce,” Hatley said. “And this task force will work together to come up for a marketing strategy for when it’s time to reopen our beaches completely.”

The group will not be compensated and will prepare an initial report with recommendations to city council within 30 days of its first meeting, and provide periodic reports to council for the following 120 days. The group sunsets on Dec. 8, 2020.

Hatley said the first meeting would be on Tuesday.