North Myrtle Beach's city council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance mandating the use of masks in certain businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a quick guide on how to follow the new rules, which went into effect Thursday.

Do I have to wear a mask in a retail store like a pharmacy, grocery store, or any other retailer? Yes.

Do I have to wear a mask if I’m going to a personal service business like a nail salon, barbershop or tattoo parlor? Yes.

So I have to wear the mask while I’m getting my hair cut? Not necessarily. If the mask interferes with the personal service provided, it can be removed.

Do I have to wear a mask in a restaurant, hotel or gym? No.

Do I have to wear a mask when I’m outside in public, or on the beach? No.

Do I have to wear a mask if I have a religious objection, a health condition that prevents me from safely wearing a mask, or if I can’t put it on or take it off without assistance? No. If you fall into one of those categories, you are exempt from the ordinance.

Do employees at retailers and restaurants have to wear masks? Yes, if they’re interacting with the public.

What happens if I get caught breaking the rules without being exempt? You risk getting a fine of up to $25.

What if employees at restaurants and retailers who interact with the public aren’t wearing masks? The business risks getting a fine of up to $100. Each day that the business doesn’t comply is considered a separate offense.

Who enforces the ordinance? North Myrtle Beach’s code enforcement and police department, although businesses have to post signage notifying customers of the new rules.

Click here to see the full ordinance.