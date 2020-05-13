North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday extended its state of emergency, scheduled to expire on Thursday.
Council extended the state of emergency for another 60 days.
“It’s important that we have maximum flexibility over the upcoming weeks to do what we need to do. It will potentially help with federal funds to have this in place,” said city manager Mike Mahaney. “We may need to make emergency purchases where we don’t go through the normal process.”
Officially, Kevin Armstrong’s North Myrtle Beach barbershop has been closed, but the haircut…
Right now, renting is allowed in the city, and the public beach accesses are open. The city’s public buildings, including its recreation centers, remain closed to the public.
Mahaney said the city is making safety improvements to the Aquatic and Fitness Center before reopening.
In response to S.C. Governor Henry McMasters’ easing of restrictions for South Carolina busi…
“Right now, we have public works crews led by Richard Vernon that are at the family aquatic, installing plexiglass shields between the staff at the front desk and the patrons that will be coming in, putting footprints on the floor for social distancing, those kinds of things,” he said.
The Aquatic Center has been closed since late March.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said city council would offer more details on reopening during Monday's meeting.
With more businesses opening and the boulevard becoming active, Myrtle Beach city leaders ey…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.