North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday extended its state of emergency, scheduled to expire on Thursday.

Council extended the state of emergency for another 60 days.

“It’s important that we have maximum flexibility over the upcoming weeks to do what we need to do. It will potentially help with federal funds to have this in place,” said city manager Mike Mahaney. “We may need to make emergency purchases where we don’t go through the normal process.”

Right now, renting is allowed in the city, and the public beach accesses are open. The city’s public buildings, including its recreation centers, remain closed to the public.

Mahaney said the city is making safety improvements to the Aquatic and Fitness Center before reopening.

“Right now, we have public works crews led by Richard Vernon that are at the family aquatic, installing plexiglass shields between the staff at the front desk and the patrons that will be coming in, putting footprints on the floor for social distancing, those kinds of things,” he said.

The Aquatic Center has been closed since late March.

City spokesman Pat Dowling said city council would offer more details on reopening during Monday's meeting.