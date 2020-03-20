All North Myrtle Beach buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, the city said in a news release.
All city employees will still report to work as usual.
The beach is open, but the city is patrolling to disperse large groups.
City parks remain open, and playground equipment, picnic tables, picnic shelter floors are pressure-washed three times a week, the city said.
The city has number of options for doing business online.
To renew business licenses and pay hospitality taxes, visit: https://northmyrtlebeach.progressivecloud.net/webrenewals/.
To pay utility bills, visit: https://www.govhost.com/northmyrtlebeach-sc/.
To complete planning and development permits, visit: https://northmyrtlebeachsc.viewpointcloud.com/.
And to apply for parking decals, visit:https://northmyrtlebeach.vc3.com/main/default.
