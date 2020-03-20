Dear Residents,
Over the past several weeks, we’ve all had proven to us just how small our global community actually is. News concerning COVID-19 (the Corona virus) from far off lands, halfway around the world, is delivered to us in almost real-time. Online, we can easily track the impact the virus is having in the most obscure sections of the globe. It’s amazing how fast we receive information from the global community.
Dictionary.com defines “community” as “a social group of any size whose members reside in a specific locality, share government, and often have a common cultural and historic heritage.” Synonyms for community include, society, area of people, nation, locality, neighborhood and residents.
Here in North Myrtle Beach, we must stay attuned with what’s happening around the world because it does have an effect on us. However, the largest impact we all can have on our situation with COVID-19, is by acting locally and helping our friends, neighbors and community.
We encourage you, now more than ever, to support our local North Myrtle Beach businesses. It’s critical to the health of our community’s economy to do what we can to help keep these businesses we know and love going during these difficult times. Take this opportunity to visit that business you’ve always wanted to go into, but for whatever reason haven’t made it there yet. Make it a point to go.
When possible, consider ordering your meals to go or delivery from one of the many local restaurants doing their absolute best to stay open and pay their employees through this difficult period. Now would be a great time to purchase gift certificates or gift cards to either use yourself or share a meal with a friend or someone in need. Show our local businesses we as a community care about them and appreciate them being such a vital part of our North Myrtle Beach community.
We have a long road to recovery ahead of us. This situation is not going to come to an end quickly, and just like we saw with 9/11, the way we go about our daily lives is sure to have some changes as a result. We’ll be experiencing the impacts COVID-19 has had on the world and our local North Myrtle Beach community for years to come.
Please take care of each other. Please support each other. And please love one another as never before. Our community needs us.
All the best,
Cheryl Y. Kilday, CDME
President & CEO
North Myrtle Beach Chamber/CVB
The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau was established in 1999 as a 501 (c) 6. The mission of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber/CVB is to advance the prosperity of North Myrtle Beach.
