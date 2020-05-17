The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center will partially reopen Monday for current members only, with no daily, weekly or guest passes allowed, the city announced Sunday.
The fitness area, walking track and aquatic areas will reopen, but the sauna, child watch, gymnasium, basketball and racquetball facilities are closed, and there will be no swim lessons or swim teams for now.
The city has been working to install plexiglass and 6-foot social distancing markers within the facility, among other adjustments, to facilitate a safe re-opening.
The city says Monday is the first step of a phased reopening for the center.
The facility will be open Mon-Fri from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
