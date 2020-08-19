The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center will be extending their hours of operation and facility availability starting on Monday according to a release from the City of North Myrtle Beach.
The center will be open Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The swimming pool area will close 30 minutes before the building closes each day, the city said.
The basketball courts are available to the Aquatic and Fitness Center members for open play Monday-Thursday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The courts will be open during facility hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The racquetball courts will be available for use during facility hours but courts must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling the Aquatic & Fitness Center customer service desk at (843) 281-3737.
The facility asks racquetball players to provide their own equipment.
Face-coverings must be worn entering and leaving the building, while moving throughout the building, and when waiting on bleachers or benches. Face-coverings are not required while engaged in active play.
The center asking those who come to the facility to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.