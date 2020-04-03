North Myrtle Beach city council on Friday passed another revision to their rental ban ordinance to clear up the rules for rental facility use by owners and to include some protections for long-term renters.
The city announced the meeting more than 20 minutes before it began, and unlike the last two meetings, live-streamed the audio on Youtube so citizens could listen to the discussion and vote, which was unanimous.
The amended ordinance, effective Friday at 7 p.m., bans the use and short-term or long-term rental of hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties inclusive of private management companies, HOAs, Airbnb, VRBO-style lodging, campgrounds and other overnight accommodations. Owners are still allowed to stay at their own properties.
Short-term rental is defined as a stay of less than 30 days and long-term is defined as more than 30 days. Short-term renters who are checked in by 7 p.m. may stay as long as they're self-quarantining for 14 days, as Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered. Exempt are hospital and health care staff, governmental workers, first responders, members of the military and other personnel tasked with combating COVID-19.
Long-term renters whose leases were set to expire in April will be allowed to renew their lease for their current residence another residence within the city.
Businesses caught violating the ordinance could have their business license revoked or suspended.
