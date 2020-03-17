North Myrtle Beach announced Tuesday that it would be limit the classes and services provided at its recreation centers while keeping them open, in response to the threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, there were three cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, and 34 across the state as the disease continues to spread.
While the North Myrtle Beach is keeping its recreation centers open, Conway, Horry County and Myrtle Beach are closing their public buildings, including their recreation centers, in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to avoid public gatherings and practice social distancing.
The city's announcement on the limited offerings come after city council voted to declare a local state of emergency Monday night.
At the Aquatic and Fitness Center, the basketball and racquetball are closed, child watch is closed and classes are canceled, but the pool and fitness area remain open.
The city is no longer offering visitor or day passes. Members may put their membership on hold without a fee to reinstate it later.
At the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, basketball courts are closed and classes are canceled. The city said pickleball players should talk to staff about new guidelines for ball play.
While city offices are still open, the city is encouraging residents to do business online if possible.
