Medical staff at Grand Strand Hospital got a free lunch Monday, courtesy of Buoys on The Boulevard.
The bar donated 100 meals to nurses and other medical staff at Grand Strand. Each meal consisted of southwestern chicken and yellow rice casserole, lettuce, burrito wrap, chips, salsa and sour cream.
Buoys owner Weldon Boyd said he got the idea because one of his employees’ mother is a nurse. He said they often have trouble finding the time to get lunch.
“They can’t get out to go get stuff and things are hard to find in stores,” he said. “If I can get food, if I can get stuff, why not get it out there to them so they can actually have a decent lunch?”
The North Myrtle Beach bar and grill has been limited to take-out since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers starting March 18. They do deliveries for large orders.
The past few days, the bar has been doing something a bit different: a pop-up market. Boyd said the bar is going to suppliers and buying food and other household goods that are in short supply at grocery stores, and re-selling them locally with a price mark-up that’s much lower than grocery stores.
The program keeps Buoys employees paid, and allowed them to donate the meals on Monday.
“We’re competing with these stores, buying all the stuff we can,” Boyd said. “We’re bringing them into our store front and charging as close to cost as we can. It’s basically to get people hard-to-find items and get them access to things that they need.”
The market is open from 11:30 a.m. daily, until around 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. if you're lucky.
Boyd isn't done with the donations. On Thursday, he plans to donate more meals to McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
