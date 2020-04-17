Horry County residents would not see any tax or fee increases under the budget county council will discuss Friday.
As the Grand Strand continues reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, council members plan to hold the line on expenses as they hammer out a budget that’s $51.2 million less than the spending plan they approved last year.
“There’s going to be some serious, serious shortfalls,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “Just the sick leave alone is a lot of money. And revenues are down because people are not coming here, so that means the tax base is down. … It just goes on and on and on.”
The proposed $481.6 million budget does not include any employee raises and would dip into reserves, according to county records. It calls for delaying capital projects and includes no new debt. However, county officials plan to revisit the budget later in the year when state-mandated business closures and social distancing policies have been lifted to see if they should make changes at that time.
“Our primary concerns are to be able to maintain the level of services that we’ve been providing this year,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Our income has dropped off so drastically … I’m really concerned about our revenues not matching what our needs are.”
County officials are used to dealing with the impacts of hurricanes and floods, but the pandemic has presented new challenges.
“It’s probably worse because it’s lasted a lot longer,” Vaught said. “We’re going to be out of business for two or three months probably. … We’ve still got to provide the same services.”
Hotels, dine-in restaurants and theaters remain closed, along with numerous other businesses. Along with losing money from tax revenues collected on restaurant meals and accommodations, the county is being impacted from the reduction in short-term interest rates and from fewer dollars coming in from casino boat boarding fees. Court fines and building permit fees are affected as well.
“This is a very special time that none of us have seen before,” councilman Harold Worley said. “We’re going to have to do things that we normally wouldn’t do.”
Specifically, Worley said the county may have to furlough certain workers.
“That’s going to come up,” he said. “We’re going to have to do everything that the business community [is doing]. We have to follow them. They don’t follow us, we have to follow them with government. There’s no money coming in, so we’ve got to cut back.”
Councilman Cam Crawford said that he’d like to see a better long-term system in place for determining employee raises. Under former administrator Chris Eldridge, county officials created a merit-based system for awarding raises between 1-5%.
“Maybe we need to hold off on re-implementing the merit system and see if we can come up with something that works a little better for our employees in the future,” Crawford said. “That’s probably not something we can do this budget cycle because of the constraints.”
Impact fees
A key part of the county’s budget discussion Friday will be involve impact fees, which are levies collected on new construction.
Horry County residents supported the county creating impact fees in a 2018 referendum and council members had pushed forward with the idea, but they are now talking about delaying the implementation of the fees and possibly overhauling what’s been discussed.
Worley said he wants to see impact fees collected on residential developments, but he considers the proposed fees too steep for commercial projects.
“That impact fee was not designed to put people out of business,” he said. “It was designed to enhance business. We’re going to have to make sure we get that right the first time.”
Business license fees
Another item that will generate some discussion is the county’s business license fee, which council members increased last year to address shortfalls in the recreation and waste management programs.
Designed to generate an additional $4 million for the county, the fee hikes sparked at backlash this spring when many businesses got their renewal notices. That meant they learned their license fees had jumped and were due May 1 — just as the COVID-19 crisis arrived.
“I don’t think any councilman had really looked closely enough at that issue,” Vaught said of the fees.
The new fees are particularly steep for high-revenue businesses like car dealerships. For example, a dealership that generated more than $100 million in revenues paid a $4,750 in 2019. That skyrocketed to $53,038 this year.
Council members Crawford and Vaught said they want to see those fees lowered.
“A business license, the function of it, is to ensure the public has good businesses out there,” Vaught said, adding that those fees shouldn’t be used to balance a budget. “One business doesn’t require a lot more services than one home does. … Why should we put all that on the back of businesses.”
County staff have proposed restructuring some of the license fees so the higher-generating businesses would see lower rates. For example, car dealers in the highest category would see their fees reduced by nearly half of the current rate. Large retail, residential contractors, professional services and lodging would also see reductions, according to the proposal.
However, council members have not said how they would balance the budget with those changes.
(2) comments
Also, the totals of cases and deaths in Horry County almost mirror the stats from H1N1 in Horry County. Fear is driving decisions; not logic, experience, math or science.
This is a sad period for mb, and mostly because it's completely manufactured. Horry County has refused to list any relevant set of data or figures that would be desired in order to end lockdown and close of beaches. Horry County and Myrtle Beach are refusing to use and local data or scientific data to trigger decisions. It is an indefinite and arbitrary close. Notice the mayor of MB is in one of the most recession proof businesses, beverage distribution, inherited the entire company from her mom and dad and lives in mansiom. To say Mayor Bethune and Horry County leaders are out of touch is an understatement. If you are gonna close everything, atleast say what will allow to re-open. Florida is already opening their beachea today at 5pm and have way more cases and case density. We need leaders not followers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.