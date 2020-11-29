The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 504 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this past week, which nearly mirrors the 507 new confirmed cases the week prior.
DHEC also reported six confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, matching last week's total.
Across the state, there are 202,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,050 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.
As of Sunday, Horry County had hosted 13,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 229 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC data.
Last week, workers conducted 4,399 tests for active infections in Horry County with 580 positive results, giving the county a percent positive rate of 13.2 percent.
DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile COVID-19 testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state.
Currently, there are 140 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. The decrease in the number of testing opportunities is due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, DHEC said.
To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.